Fire forces cancellations at Cincinnati Children's Hospital

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
AVONDALE, OH (FOX19) -

Several fire crews are investigating reports of a fire at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Wednesday morning.

A hospital spokeswoman said a fire was reported in an electrical room on the eighth floor, which has no patients.

No one was injured.

"As a result, there is a power outage. Working to restore," wrote Shannon Kettler in an email to FOX19 NOW.

"All elected procedures and clinics (are) cancelled until noon. Families (are) asked to check in after that time."

Initial emergency dispatches indicate power was partially cut to the building after a transformer fire was reported on the eighth floor of medical center located at 3333 Burnet Ave. shortly after 3:30 a.m.

No evacuations were underway. No smoke or flames were seen coming from the building.

Shortly before 6 a.m., all the power was restored at the hospital that is being restored at this time, dispatches indicate.

The incident is described as a "4-alarm fire" due to the number of fire units dispatched to the scene.

Earlier Wednesday, Duke Energy cut power to part of the building, and one transformer out of five is completely "burned up," initial emergency dispatches indicated.

A police supervisor also was summoned, and officers were asked to help with traffic control in the area.

Media was asked to leave the hospital property and referred to a hospital spokesperson has yet to respond to requests for comment. 

A Duke Energy representative also was not immediately available.

Earlier, Burnet Avenue also was closed nearby between Reading Road and William Howard Taft after a 5:10 a.m. report of a pedestrian hit.

The pedestrian was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers remain on scene investigating.

