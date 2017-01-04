Pedestrian hit, seriously hurt in Avondale - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Pedestrian hit, seriously hurt in Avondale

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
FOX19 NOW/Adam Schrand
AVONDALE, OH (FOX19) -

A pedestrian was hit and seriously injured on Burnet Avenue, near Reading Road, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded to a report of a person struck and injured just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said Christopher Means, 25, was not inside of the crosswalk when he was struck by a minivan. Means was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he is listed in serious condition.

The driver was not hurt.

Police continue to investigate.

