Pedestrian hit, seriously hurt in Avondale

A pedestrian was hit and seriously injured on Burnet Avenue, near Reading Road, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded to a report of a person struck and injured just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said Christopher Means, 25, was not inside of the crosswalk when he was struck by a minivan. Means was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he is listed in serious condition.

The driver was not hurt.

Police continue to investigate.

Serious accident involving a taxi van and a pedestrian at Reading and Burnet Ave. Tow truck on scene. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ZhKGyiegcX — Adam Schrand (@AdamSchrand) January 4, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.