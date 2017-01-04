Friends, neighbors shocked by murder of Blue Ash woman

Police were called to the Fox Run Apartment complex to check the welfare of a tenant. (FOX19 NOW)

A boyfriend has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a Blue Ash apartment Tuesday.

Nicholas Roesler admitted to police that he stabbed Colleen Perry in the rear seat of a Ford Escape and then carried her body into their Fox Run Drive apartment through the back door on Sunday, according to court documents.

"Every time I saw them, they were together. They were always really nice...very quiet. We never heard a sound come out of their apartment," neighbor Katie Bennett said.

Documents state that Roesler stated that "he punched the victim multiple times after she was stabbed." He even told police that he cleaned up Perry's body and then "talked to her for several hours after she was deceased."

"It's really hard to believe...I'm sure it happened, but I mean we don't know him well enough, but its still hard to believe because he is such a quiet guy," neighbor Evan Schmidt said.

Perry's body was discovered Wednesday when police were called to the Fox Run Apartment complex to check the welfare of a tenant, after her employer became concerned when she didn't show up for work. They arrived to find the apartment door slightly open.

Officers walked into the apartment and found Perry, 27, in a bedroom, dead. She had suffered stab wounds, according to Blue Ash Police.

The manager at Parkers Blue Ash Tavern described her as one of his best workers, and someone you would have wanted to know.

Investigators said Perry's death was a result of a domestic situation.

"It just doesn't make sense of what he did either. I mean, I just don't understand the motive behind what he did. I don't think a human could do anything to deserve that ever," Bennett said.

Roesler is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Police said this is the first homicide investigation in the city of Blue Ash since June 2006.

"This type of crime is very unusual in our community," said Sgt. Schlie. "We informed many of the residents near the scene that it was an isolated incident and no one else was in any danger. We feel certain we have identified all of the parties involved."

Police said they have identified the murder weapon and are working on securing it.

