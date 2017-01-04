Friends, neighbors shocked by murder of Blue Ash woman - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Friends, neighbors shocked by murder of Blue Ash woman

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Posted by Michael Baldwin, Reporter
Connect
Police were called to the Fox Run Apartment complex to check the welfare of a tenant. (FOX19 NOW) Police were called to the Fox Run Apartment complex to check the welfare of a tenant. (FOX19 NOW)
BLUE ASH, OH (FOX19) -

A boyfriend has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a Blue Ash apartment Tuesday.

Nicholas Roesler admitted to police that he stabbed Colleen Perry in the rear seat of a Ford Escape and then carried her body into their Fox Run Drive apartment through the back door on Sunday, according to court documents. 

"Every time I saw them, they were together. They were always really nice...very quiet. We never heard a sound come out of their apartment," neighbor Katie Bennett said.

Documents state that Roesler stated that "he punched the victim multiple times after she was stabbed."  He even told police that he cleaned up Perry's body and then "talked to her for several hours after she was deceased." 

"It's really hard to believe...I'm sure it happened, but I mean we don't know him well enough, but its still hard to believe because he is such a quiet guy," neighbor Evan Schmidt said.

Perry's body was discovered Wednesday when police were called to the Fox Run Apartment complex to check the welfare of a tenant, after her employer became concerned when she didn't show up for work. They arrived to find the apartment door slightly open.

Officers walked into the apartment and found Perry, 27, in a bedroom, dead. She had suffered stab wounds, according to Blue Ash Police.

The manager at Parkers Blue Ash Tavern described her as one of his best workers, and someone you would have wanted to know.  

Investigators said Perry's death was a result of a domestic situation.

"It just doesn't make sense of what he did either. I mean, I just don't understand the motive behind what he did. I don't think a human could do anything to deserve that ever," Bennett said.

Roesler is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Police said this is the first homicide investigation in the city of Blue Ash since June 2006.

"This type of crime is very unusual in our community," said Sgt. Schlie. "We informed many of the residents near the scene that it was an isolated incident and no one else was in any danger. We feel certain we have identified all of the parties involved."

Police said they have identified the murder weapon and are working on securing it.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Rock Hall 2017 class includes Pearl Jam, Tupac and Journey

    Rock Hall 2017 class includes Pearl Jam, Tupac and Journey

    Saturday, April 8 2017 1:09 AM EDT2017-04-08 05:09:08 GMT
    Saturday, April 8 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-04-08 05:52:05 GMT

    Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Yes and Joan Baez will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday.

    Full Story >

    Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Yes and Joan Baez will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday.

    Full Story >

  • Syria missile strike divides local Republicans

    Syria missile strike divides local Republicans

    Friday, April 7 2017 7:24 PM EDT2017-04-07 23:24:10 GMT
    Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/U.S. Navy). In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/U.S. Navy). In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017

    President Donald Trump’s missile strikes on a Syrian airbase Thursday night drew bipartisan praise from lawmakers while ignited sharp criticisms from some conservatives elevating constitutional concerns. 

    Full Story >

    President Donald Trump’s missile strikes on a Syrian airbase Thursday night drew bipartisan praise from lawmakers while ignited sharp criticisms from some conservatives elevating constitutional concerns. 

    Full Story >

  • Police looking for mother and daughter missing since Tuesday

    Police looking for mother and daughter missing since Tuesday

    Friday, April 7 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:23:16 GMT
    Anderson and her 4-year-old daughter Vaniah went missing Tuesday. (Provided, Springfield Township Police Department)Anderson and her 4-year-old daughter Vaniah went missing Tuesday. (Provided, Springfield Township Police Department)

    Springfield Township Police are searching for a mother and daughter that have been missing since Tuesday.  Brittani Ann Anderson, 27, and her daughter Vaniah Baily, 4, were last seen on foot in the area of 1720 Aspenhill Drive in Springfield Township Tuesday at 4 p.m. Police have no information on what lead to their disappearance.  Brittani is described as bi-racial with black hair, brown eyes and weighs 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacker, black pants an...

    Full Story >

    Springfield Township Police are searching for a mother and daughter that have been missing since Tuesday.  Brittani Ann Anderson, 27, and her daughter Vaniah Baily, 4, were last seen on foot in the area of 1720 Aspenhill Drive in Springfield Township Tuesday at 4 p.m. Police have no information on what lead to their disappearance.  Brittani is described as bi-racial with black hair, brown eyes and weighs 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacker, black pants an...

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly