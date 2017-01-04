Police: Suspects charged more than $10,000 on stolen credit cards

Police are asking for help to find suspects accused of racking up more than $10,000 on someone else's credit cards.

One person was pickpocketed during the Bengals game at Paul Brown Stadium on Dec. 4, according to Detective Robin Upchurch with the Cincinnati Police Department.

Investigators said the suspects used the victim's cards in several stores in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky on Dec. 4. They are accused of spending more than $10,900.00.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

