Winters Lane slide repair scheduled

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
Work crews will be repairing a road slide on Winters Lane over the next two weeks.

Crews will be closing Winters Lane to thru traffic daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The work is schedule January 3rd through January 13, depending on the weather. 

Winters Lane will be blocked between Holtz Lane and Route 8.

Traffic should use Highway 1998 to travel between Route 8 and US 27/Alexandria Pike.

