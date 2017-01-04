Winters Lane slide repair scheduled

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather App

FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather App

FOX19 NOW's Jeff Creighton, Frank Marzullo, Catherine Bodak and Steve Horstmeyer use their combined experience of more than 75 years to bring you stuff we love about weather.

FOX19 NOW's First Alert Weather team blogs and brings you the news about all things weather.

Also on FOX19.com

Work crews will be repairing a road slide on Winters Lane over the next two weeks.

Crews will be closing Winters Lane to thru traffic daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The work is schedule January 3rd through January 13, depending on the weather.

Winters Lane will be blocked between Holtz Lane and Route 8.

Traffic should use Highway 1998 to travel between Route 8 and US 27/Alexandria Pike.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.