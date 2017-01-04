Safety around snow plows - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Safety around snow plows

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
Connect
Road crews worked through the night as 2-4 inches of snow fell across most parts of the Tri-State. (FOX19 NOW/file) Road crews worked through the night as 2-4 inches of snow fell across most parts of the Tri-State. (FOX19 NOW/file)
FOX19 -

Cincinnati weather has been like a yo-yo, with the temperatures going up and down.

We all know the worst of the weather is yet to come in January, February and early March.

So over the next couple of months we want all of you to be safe on the roadways as you head out around the Tri-State.

As the snow moves into the area crews will be pre-treating and cleaning the roads all hours of the night and day. 

So here are a few things to keep you safe around the road crews:

-Keep in mind that the field of vision is limited, so don’t assume that they can see you. They have blind spots like all other vehicles.

-Stay at least four car lengths behind the road warriors, so the driver can see you.

-Snow plows generally travel under 35 mph. so people want to pass them.

-NEVER pass the snow plows on the right, keep in mind that the plows are pushing the snow to the right side of the plow.

-Keep in mind that the road is in worse shape in front of the salt trucks and snow plows.

-If you pass a truck make sure you allow clearance in front of the truck, they cannot stop easily.

-When you are approaching a snow plow on the smaller roadways, move as far away as possible from the center line to clear the snow blade.

-Drive with your lights on, to help you see and to be seen. Always clean off your head lights and tail lights.

-Don’t be overconfident because you are in a 4 wheel drive vehicle. Many times they are the ones in the accidents.

-The most important tip is to buckle up and slow down.

Please be safe as you are traveling, even just to and from the store.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Rock Hall 2017 class includes Pearl Jam, Tupac and Journey

    Rock Hall 2017 class includes Pearl Jam, Tupac and Journey

    Saturday, April 8 2017 1:09 AM EDT2017-04-08 05:09:08 GMT
    Saturday, April 8 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-04-08 05:52:05 GMT

    Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Yes and Joan Baez will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday.

    Full Story >

    Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Yes and Joan Baez will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday.

    Full Story >

  • Syria missile strike divides local Republicans

    Syria missile strike divides local Republicans

    Friday, April 7 2017 7:24 PM EDT2017-04-07 23:24:10 GMT
    Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/U.S. Navy). In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/U.S. Navy). In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017

    President Donald Trump’s missile strikes on a Syrian airbase Thursday night drew bipartisan praise from lawmakers while ignited sharp criticisms from some conservatives elevating constitutional concerns. 

    Full Story >

    President Donald Trump’s missile strikes on a Syrian airbase Thursday night drew bipartisan praise from lawmakers while ignited sharp criticisms from some conservatives elevating constitutional concerns. 

    Full Story >

  • Police looking for mother and daughter missing since Tuesday

    Police looking for mother and daughter missing since Tuesday

    Friday, April 7 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:23:16 GMT
    Anderson and her 4-year-old daughter Vaniah went missing Tuesday. (Provided, Springfield Township Police Department)Anderson and her 4-year-old daughter Vaniah went missing Tuesday. (Provided, Springfield Township Police Department)

    Springfield Township Police are searching for a mother and daughter that have been missing since Tuesday.  Brittani Ann Anderson, 27, and her daughter Vaniah Baily, 4, were last seen on foot in the area of 1720 Aspenhill Drive in Springfield Township Tuesday at 4 p.m. Police have no information on what lead to their disappearance.  Brittani is described as bi-racial with black hair, brown eyes and weighs 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacker, black pants an...

    Full Story >

    Springfield Township Police are searching for a mother and daughter that have been missing since Tuesday.  Brittani Ann Anderson, 27, and her daughter Vaniah Baily, 4, were last seen on foot in the area of 1720 Aspenhill Drive in Springfield Township Tuesday at 4 p.m. Police have no information on what lead to their disappearance.  Brittani is described as bi-racial with black hair, brown eyes and weighs 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacker, black pants an...

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly