Police searching for suspect in multiple armed robberies

Cincinnati Police are looking to identify a serial armed robbery suspect.

The incident happened at the BP Store at 3200 Harrison Ave. on Dec. 31.

Police said the man displayed a handgun to the cashier and demanded money from the register. The store clerk refused to hand over any cash. He then left without further incident.

The suspect is believed to be involved in at least two other aggravated robberies within the last two weeks, according to police. A gun has been used in all of the incidents.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Detective Pamela Clark at (513)263-8339.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.