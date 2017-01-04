Southwest Airlines to land at CVG this summer

Southwest Airlines is landing at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on June 4, the low-cost carrier announced Wednesday.

Five daily flights will travel from CVG to Chicago Midway International Airport. Another three will fly daily to Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley joined airport officials in making the announcement. He said the airline will help to fast-track the region's growing economy.

While other airlines have lost hundreds of millions of dollars, Southwest is the lone carrier that continued to make a profit, according to Aviation Analyst Jay Ratliff.

Some airports have pointed to a phenomenon known as the “Southwest Effect” – a term coined to describe the boost in air travel and lower fares when Southwest enters a market.

The “Southwest Effect” will likely make its mark at CVG and force competition among Delta and low-cost carriers Allegiant and Frontier.

“If I fly Delta, and Delta matches a Frontier fare to Florida or Allegiant fare to Las Vegas, I still get my Delta frequent flyer miles at a greatly reduced price. It’s kind of nice to see,” Ratliff said.

The success of Allegiant and Frontier could be the catalyst for Southwest's interest in the Cincinnati-area.

“Cincinnati used to be the place where low-cost carriers went to die," Ratliff said. "Now they’re not only surviving, they’re thriving.”

One of the leaders in low cost flights will offer transfers to all of their employees from Dayton which could send 30 to 40 Southwest transplants into the Tri-State.

"Absolutely everyone is going to have a great opportunity to continue their careers with Southwest, and then we have not finalized the package on how many employees we need to support the 8 flights coming in June," Managing Director David Harvey said.

With Terminals 1 and 2 a thing of the past at CVG, FOX19 NOW was told accommodating flights from Southwest will not be an issue.

"We have adequate infrastructure here. We have adequate gate space. We will be making some capital improvements to ready the space for the Southwest service but we have adequate gate space here to accommodate Southwest and continued growth by all our carriers," CEO Candace McGraw said.

