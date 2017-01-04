Healthy egg dish recipes

Jim Chakeres, the Executive Vice President of the Ohio Poultry Association, was in the FOX19 Studios Wednesday, cooking up two different egg dishes.

One Skillet Huevos Rancheros:

2 cups salsa

1 15.5-ounce can black beans, drain and rinse

9-ounces cooked turkey sausage crumbles

4 large eggs

2 scallions, sliced thin

¼ cup chopped cilantro

salt & black pepper

sour cream – optional garnish

In a large skillet, combine salsa, beans, and turkey sausage. If salsa is very thick, may need to add ¼ cup water. Bring to simmer, heating thoroughly.

Make 4 wells in the bean/sausage mixture. Crack an egg into a small bowl and gently slide it into the well. Repeat for the remaining 3 eggs. Season the eggs with a bit of salt and pepper. Cook, covered over medium heat 3-5 minutes for slightly runny yolks. Cook longer for firm, set yolks.

Garnish with scallions and cilantro. Add hot sauce and sour cream for an additional garnish, if desired.

One Skillet Mediterranean Poached Eggs:

2 cups Marinara Sauce

1 15.5-ounce can Cannellini beans, drain and rinse

9-ounces cooked turkey sausage crumbles

4 large eggs

¼ cup torn basil leaves

¼ cup chopped Parsley

salt & black pepper

Olives – optional garnish

In a large skillet, combine Marinara, beans, and turkey sausage. Bring to simmer, heating thoroughly.

Make 4 wells in the bean/sausage mixture. Crack an egg into a small bowl and gently slide it into the well. Repeat for the remaining 3 eggs. Season the eggs with a bit of salt and pepper. Cook, covered over medium heat 3-5 minutes for slightly runny yolks. Cook longer for firm, set yolks.

Garnish with basil and parsley. Add olives, if desired.

