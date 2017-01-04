Preparing rib tips with Just Q'In BBQ Restaurant

Matt Cuff, owner of Just Q'In BBQ Restaurant, appeared on the FOX19 Now Morning Xtra to prepare rib tips.

Recipe/Steps:

-Start with a whole spare rib

-Trim off back bone and brisket bone

-Use favorite wet marinade to coat

-Sprinkle with favorite dry seasoning like a Lawry's

-Grill over hot coals

-Sprinkle with white vinegar with every flip

-You're looking for an initial char on both sides to seal in the juices and then transfer to a medium heated part of the grill to let cook fully

-Meat is done at 155 internal temp using any probe meat thermometer

-Let rest for 15 minutes, cut and serve

