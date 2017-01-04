Preparing rib tips with Just Q'In BBQ Restaurant - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Preparing rib tips with Just Q'In BBQ Restaurant

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Matt Cuff, owner of Just Q'In BBQ Restaurant, appeared on the FOX19 Now Morning Xtra to prepare rib tips.

Recipe/Steps:

-Start with a whole spare rib

-Trim off back bone and brisket bone

-Use favorite wet marinade to coat

-Sprinkle with favorite dry seasoning like a Lawry's 

-Grill over hot coals

-Sprinkle with white vinegar with every flip

-You're looking for an initial char on both sides to seal in the juices and then transfer to a medium heated part of the grill to let cook fully

-Meat is done at 155 internal temp using any probe meat thermometer

-Let rest for 15 minutes, cut and serve

