Public outcry leads district officials to change new school's mascot

One day after revealing the mascot of a new high school, Fayette County district officials backpedaled over the decision.

Frederick Douglass High School's new mascot was to be the Stallions, with the colors to be green and orange. But residents objected over what one person called an "inappropriate and sexist" choice for female sports teams.

Now, officials are asking future students for input on the new mascot.

"We will keep the Keeneland green and orange colors and horse image in the school logo to pay homage to Lexington's rich history in the horse industry, but we will allow the incoming students to choose their mascot," Superintendent Manny Caulk said in a statement.

The mascot announcement was made Monday during a news conference. New uniforms and helmets were also put on display. But people quickly began complaining to the district and on social media. An online petition was also set up.

"There was absolutely no intent to offend or upset anyone," Caulk said. "The Stallions mascot was originally chosen to honor the rich of tradition of our land here in Central Kentucky."

Now, people are taking to social media, upset that the name was changed.

This whole Stallions name thing is ridiculous. Just call them Thoroughbreds. Frederick Douglass Thoroughbreds — Patrick Loney (@PatrickLoney) January 4, 2017

Females in Lexington, KY mad cause the Frederick Douglass school mascot was going to be the stallions, which are male. #ReadNextTweet — EyeCrowShay (@LaDivaBug) January 3, 2017

@doriancraft There is always going to be someone that complains! I think people need to worry more about an education than a silly mascot! — «??Jason??» (@jasonb730) January 3, 2017

@doriancraft Is this really an issue? Are they mad it was named after Frederick Douglass also? — K Ham (@keithfhamilton) January 3, 2017

You can read more about the decision here.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.