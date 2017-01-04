Public outcry leads district officials to change new school's ma - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Public outcry leads district officials to change new school's mascot

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
(Fayette County Public Schools) (Fayette County Public Schools)
LEXINGTON, KY (FOX19) -

One day after revealing the mascot of a new high school, Fayette County district officials backpedaled over the decision.

Frederick Douglass High School's new mascot was to be the Stallions, with the colors to be green and orange. But residents objected over what one person called an "inappropriate and sexist" choice for female sports teams.

Now, officials are asking future students for input on the new mascot. 

"We will keep the Keeneland green and orange colors and horse image in the school logo to pay homage to Lexington's rich history in the horse industry, but we will allow the incoming students to choose their mascot," Superintendent Manny Caulk said in a statement.

The mascot announcement was made Monday during a news conference. New uniforms and helmets were also put on display. But people quickly began complaining to the district and on social media. An online petition was also set up.

"There was absolutely no intent to offend or upset anyone," Caulk said. "The Stallions mascot was originally chosen to honor the rich of tradition of our land here in Central Kentucky."

Now, people are taking to social media, upset that the name was changed. 

