Attorney asks police chief to halt 'retaliation' against FOP leader

A lawyer for the union representing Cincinnati police wants Chief Eliot Isaac to intervene to stop "retaliation" against Fraternal Order of Police President Sgt. Dan Hils for exposing concerns over District 5 headquarters and reporting "wrongdoing" by an assistant police chief.

"I wanted to bring to your attention a potential contract violation and unfair labor practice," wrote Steve Lazarus, attorney for Fraternal Order of Police Queen City Lodge #69, in a letter to Isaac Wednesday.

"I request your intervention to assure the FOP does not have to take further legal action to protect President Hils' rights guaranteed by the FOP Labor Agreement as well as state collective bargaining law."

Spokesmen for both the police department and city did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

On Thursday, Lt. Steve Saunders said police officials would not be giving statements on the letter.

A city spokesman did not respond again Thursday for requests for comment.

According to Lazarus' letter, the retaliation allegation stems from a few incidents over the last year.

One involves a video released to media showing a "violent attack on a police officer", Lazarus wrote.

The video captured a murder suspect being processed inside the Criminal Investigation Section trying to snatch an officer's gun.

Officers scrambled to restrain him.

FOX19 NOW obtained the video, broadcast it and posted it to our website.

At the time, Saunders said the police department was not authorized to release it because it was considered evidence in a criminal case.

The next day, multiple media agencies also requested the video. The police department released it.

Saunders said last summer criminal and internal investigations were underway into how FOX19 NOW obtained the video.

However, Lazarus wrote Wednesday, "No action occurred with regard to this investigation for several months and it was assumed that the investigation was closed."

But this week, Hils was asked to appear for an interview at Internal Investigations Section within days of reporting to the chief that the police department's second-ranking officer, Executive Assistant Police Chief Dave Bailey, sent "late night threatening text messages to FOP President Hils," the letter states.

"In these text messages, Colonel Bailey threatened to go to the media because the FOP was pursuing a disciplinary appeal on behalf of Lieutenant Mike Fern," Lazarus wrote. "This is the same Lieutenant Fern who recently prevailed in arbitration that determined the city had retaliated against him for pursing an earlier grievance.

Bailey declined comment for this story.

Police records show Fern, a relief commander, was recently reprimanded for "Failure of Good Behavior" for making repeated unprofessional comments about Bailey's private medical problems. He was told by a supervisor at least once to stop making the comments.

"On at least two occasions during District Two first relief rollcall, Sergeant Eric Franz observed Lieutenant Fern reference the fact that he had given Lieutenant Colonel Bailey two heart attacks and was hoping to give him a third," a copy of Fern's reprimand states.

"Lieutenant Fern also stated he hoped to be the cause of Captain Jeffrey Butler's first heart attack."

After Bailey sent Hils text messages threatening to go to the media, Hils contacted the chief's office to ask for help "in making sure these late night threatening text messages did not continue," Lazarus wrote in his letter to Isaac.

"Within days of President Hils' report to you, he was contacted by a sergeant at Internal Investigations who requested President Hils appear for a review at Internal Investigations Section regarding the months' old investigation of the release of the video to the media," Lazarus' letter states.

Hils declined, but the lieutenant assigned to internal called him and repeated the request, Lazarus wrote. When Hils again declined to be interviewed, based on the FOP Labor Agreement language, the lieutenant intimated that Hils would be required to submit to an interview.

"These incidents follow closely after President Hils was sternly rebuked by City Manager Harry Black for inviting media to witness the deplorable conditions of District 5," Lazarus wrote. "The media continues to call the city to task after President Hils exposed the deplorable conditions and possible health hazards of District 5."

The FOP labor contract's section title "Release Time for FOP President" makes it clear that Hils is not subject to the authority of the police management "except in specifically enumerated circumstances," the letter to Isaac states.

Specific situations in this contract do not include a requirement that Hils submit to interviews ordered by the police department.

"In addition to violating the labor agreement, attempting to force President Hils to participate in an internal investigations chills his union activities and also appears to be retaliation for his reporting of wrongdoing by Colonel Bailey and/or bringing the deplorable conditions at District 5 to the media's attention. These actions also constitute an unfair labor practice."

Lazarus closes his letter by expressing appreciation to the chief "in reviewing this matter and intervening to stop this improper behavior."

FOX19 NOW launched a series of investigative reports in November on Cincinnati District 5 headquarters in Clifton.

Our cameras are the only ones permitted inside so far to capture images of conditions the police union president described as "shameful." He is calling for the city to relocate the 129 officers and 5 civilian employees who work there.

Hils took our camera crew on an exclusive tour inside in November. He pointed out concerns over mold, asbestos, spiders, a bed bug infestation, mice, a leaky roof and cramped quarters.

Five days later, Black sent Hils a letter notifying him that taking our cameras inside without prior police administration approval violated the police department's media policy.

Hils asked Black to have the building tested for mold and radon. He has grown troubled since over a pattern of at least 25 past and present District 5 officers diagnosed with cancer, six in particular who were in their 50s when they died in 2015 and 2016. Five of those six had jobs that mostly kept them in the building.

There is no known link between District 5 and the cancer diagnosis. But the cancer pattern, he says, is now his priority as he works to raise awareness about the issue and backs a motion by City Councilman Charlie Winburn to close District 5 and relocate workers there into a temporarily facility by May.

He is now asking past and present District 5 officers with cancer to contact him and he confirms he has met with an attorney.

Recent air quality tests conducted at District 5 showed no issues in the building other than moisture found "here and there," Black announced last month.

"The indoor air quality in the Police District 5 headquarters building is found to be typical for commercial buildings. No conditions were found that would be expected to cause health concerns. No conditions were found that exceed regulatory limits or industry standards," Black wrote to City Council in a Dec. 19 memo.

"We appreciate the concerns brought forward by the FOP and any of our employees related to the quality of workspaces. We encouraged individuals with concerns to bring them forward and we will continue to investigate and remedy items of concern as swiftly as possible."

