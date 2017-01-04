Luke Fickell beefs up football staff at UC

The University of Cincinnati announced two more coaching hires under new head football coach Luke Fickell on Wednesday with the addition of Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach Marcus Freeman and Special Teams Coordinator Doug Phillips.

Freeman is an Ohio native who played and coached at Ohio State. Most recently, Freeman spent four years as a linebackers coach at Purdue.

Phillips is also an Ohio native who spent time on the coaching staff with Youngstown State, Ohio State and Bowling Green.

“When I talked to our team on the day I was hired, I promised them I would hire an outstanding staff who were not only great motivators and teachers of football, but also great men off the field,” Fickell said. “Marcus and Doug are the first two steps in making that promise a reality. They’re both great men and coaches. I coached Marcus at Ohio State and he was later a part of our staff and I’ve coached with Doug and known him for a long time and they are great fits for Cincinnati. Their recruiting and coaching ties to the state of Ohio are very important to me because this is our home. This is our backyard where we can make the most impact on our roster and give our fans and supporters a team they can be proud of.

Fickell has also hired former OSU assistant Brady Collins as a Director of Football Sports Performance (i.e. Strength Coach) at UC. That hire has not yet been made official by the University.

