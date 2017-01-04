New market to open at The Banks

Concept art of the new market opening at the Banks in Spring 2017. (Photo: StreetCorner.com)

A new multi-purpose market is expected to open at the Banks in Spring 2017.

Street Corner will offer a variety of fresh and packaged food, deli items, locally sourced craft beers and coffee, and more. The new market will be located in the current Orange Leaf space, who did not renew their lease.

“This is a great example of the evolution of The Banks and how the development is meeting the needs of our community as we grow,” said Laura Griffin, associate with Nicol Investment Company, which owns Phase I of The Banks.

The store will cover more than 1,500 square feet, employ 10 people, and deliver a variety of locally produced craft beers, coffee and other items.

“Adding a fresh market to that mix fills an important need as the dynamic changes from a game-day and nighttime focus to an all-day live/work/play environment,” said Griffin.

