Cincinnati man charged with promoting child porn

A federal grand jury has charged a Cincinnati man with two counts related to the promotion of child pornography in an indictment.

The indictment alleges that in December, 30-year-old Denney knowingly promoted a URL containing child pornography and that Denney allegedly aided another in accessing the pornography of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

According to investigators, Denney allegedly provided an undercover agent with web links to an online board featuring dozens of links to child pornography chat rooms, video/image board sites, as well as “community” support groups and online security advice for child pornographers.

Promoting a URL that contains child pornography is punishable by a range of five to 20 years in prison. Aiding in accessing child pornography carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison. Each crime also includes a potential lifetime of supervised release.

