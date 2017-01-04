BMW found six months after driver lost it in parking garage

In June, a man borrowed a friends BMW in Scotland and drove to Manchester to catch a Stone Roses concert at Ethiad Stadium, according to the Manchester Evening News.

He parked the vehicle in one of the area’s parking garages and promptly forgot which one. After the concert, he searched and searched, and ultimately spent five days trying to find his friend’s wheels before giving up. In August, the owner, who’d emailed local companies and government to see if it had been found, reported the vehicle lost or stolen.

Now officers say they happened upon an abandoned car in one of the area lots just before midnight Friday and, after seeing it had been reported lost or stolen, tweeted they found the car that had been lost since June.

“We can’t imagine what the ticket machine is going to say when they finally put the ticket in,” posted Manchester City Centre officers in a follow-up tweet.

The officers best guest? Around $6,150.

