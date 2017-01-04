Delhi Township police searching for missing man

The Delhi Township Police Department is searching for a missing man who is suffering from dementia.

William Holub left his residence on Cloverhill Drive around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was last seen driving his 2001 green Ford Taurus station wagon bearing an Ohio license plate of DME9307.

If you should see, or have any information on the whereabouts Holub, you are encouraged to contact your local police department or the Delhi Township Police Department.

