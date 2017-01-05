Colerain High School grad gunned down near OSU

Police in Columbus are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2017 after an Ohio State University student and Colerain High School graduate was shot and killed near campus.

Authorities say, 20-year-old Tarak Andrew Underiner, was found unresponsive after suffering multiple gunshot wounds at 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Underiner was pronounced dead before 1 a.m. Detectives do not believe the shooting was random and an investigation is ongoing.

According to the university, Underiner was a Spanish and Marketing major.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Tarak Underiner during this extremely difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences. Counseling and consultation services are available for those in need of support," Ohio State said in written statement.

He was also a campus leader in concealed carry rights, once testifying to the Ohio Legislature in support of the campus carry bill Gov. Kasich recently signed into law. Underiner also served as Treasurer of Buckeyes for Concealed Carry on Campus.

"I am a proponent of the second amendment, and think current university policy is an infringement upon my rights,” Underiner said in a Facebook post.“In the past three days alone, over 46 crimes were committed off campus. It is not a stretch to imagine that these students are targeted as they are known to be unarmed."

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD's Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Detective Siniff at gsiniff@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.

