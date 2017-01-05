LIST: Snow emergencies across the Tri-State

Road crews worked through the night as 2-4 inches of snow fell across most parts of the Tri-State. (FOX19 NOW/file)

Another round of snow could cause problems for the homebound commute Thursday. An additional one to two inches will fall before the snow tapers off by late evening.

Stay on top of the weather-related traffic issues with this real-time traffic tracker.

The following areas are under a snow emergency:

Ohio:

No snow emergencies have been reported.

Kentucky:

Alexandria - Level 1 Travel Advisory

Indiana:

No snow emergencies have been reported.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as more areas declare snow emergencies.

According to the State of Ohio, Snow Emergencies have three classifications and are defined as follows:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

