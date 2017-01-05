VIDEO: Police officer helps veteran in wheelchair through snow

As snow and cold weather hit the Tri-State Thursday, a Hamilton Police Officer's good deed was captured on camera. (Photo: Facebook/Betty Barry)

Officer Mike Thacker was seen pushing a wheelchair-bound resident after the wheelchair battery had died at Martin Luther King Blvd and Sycamore Street. (Photo: Facebook/Betty Barry)

Officer Mike Thacker was seen pushing a resident when his wheelchair battery had died at Martin Luther King Blvd and Sycamore Street.

"When I arrived the gentleman was stuck in the middle of this intersection here. The ground was still snow covered at the time," Thacker said.

Thacker pushed James Miller, who is a Marine Corps Veteran, to the Government Services Building to warm up and recharge the wheelchair battery.

@HamiltonOhioPD thank you Hamilton PD!! You're doing a great thing. Car 430 and I didn't get the other. But thank you again! pic.twitter.com/xf3GXUw0uz — #RIPChadTough (@Kaylen2009) January 5, 2017



"All cops aren't bad. The man in the wheel chair was in the road to avoid all the snow on the sidewalk. Cops pulls up and gets him on the sidewalk and pushes him down the road," Betty Barry, who spotted the good deed, wrote on Facebook.

Miller said he appreciated the help from the officer.

"He was great," Miller said. "I mean really, he didn't have to get out and push me, but he left whatever comfort, cozy place he was in to come out and help me."

Miller said his wheelchair is his freedom.

"This is the only form of transportation. I don't have legs anymore," he said.

"Yeah, I'm working, but if I was off I still would have done the same thing. Its just about being a good human being. I mean the guy needed help. I was here. I helped him," Thacker said.

At least one inch of snow accumulated in the Hamilton area Thursday morning. Temperatures were in the 20s.

