FBI seizes materials from Councilman Winburn's office

The FBI took several boxes from Cincinnati City Councilman Charlie Winburn just before the New Year, according to a report by the Cincinnati Enquirer.

There is no evidence of wrongdoing by the Councilman’s office. Authorities have not released full details on what prompted the seizure of Winburn’s boxes.

Winburn, who is rumored to throw his hat into the mayoral primary told the Enquirer he didn’t know about the boxes until he was contacted by media about it.

The lame-duck Councilman alleges he does not know why authorities would be interested in what he says are boxes mostly filled with old newspapers.

The Enquirer reported the FBI was prompted to confiscate the boxes on December 28 after learning an aide was planning to remove them from the Winburn’s office. He believes political enemies are trying to make him look bad by contacting authorities.

A spokesperson for Councilman Winburn released this statement Thursday:

"Welcome to silly season. This whole situation is politically charged and frankly ridiculous. I'm surprised that the Enquirer would even run with such a dubious story so obviously aimed at casting a dark cloud over this office. We have the utmost confidence and faith in Ms Fultz and are simply glad these boxes weren't thrown away. We look forward to sharing the contents of these boxes with everyone, including the media, Ms Boggs and the mayor once this all gets sorted out. It's regrettable that no one here at city hall took a brief minute to realize the harmless and innocent content of these boxes."

