Lockdown lifted at Warren County Career Center after shooting incident

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
LEBANON, OH (FOX19) -

The Warren County Career Center was placed on lockdown Thursday after reports of a shot fired on campus. 

The sheriff's office said the shooting was self-inflicted by a student. The student's identity will not be released pending family notification, authorities said. 

The coroner responded to the career center, located on State Route 48, around 1:45 p.m. School was in session at the time of the incident. 

No other injuries were reported.

