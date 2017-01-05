Butler County puppy to take the field in annual Puppy Bowl event

Woody, an 18-week-old healer/cattle mix from Barktown Rescue in Boston, KY, will be playing for Team Ruff. (Photo: Animal Planet)

A Butler County puppy will be taking the field in the one of the cutest events on Super Bowl Sunday -- "Puppy Bowl XIII."

This year's main event will feature 78 puppies from 34 rescues will be separated into Team Ruff and Team Fluff.

Sable, a husky/lab mix from the Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton, Ohio, was drafted to play for Team Fluff.

She will be playing alongside her teammates Alexander Hamilpup, Buttons and Slippers -- just to name a few.

Kentucky has a participating pup in this year's event.

Woody, a healer/cattle mix from Barktown Rescue in Boston, KY, will be playing for Team Ruff.

He will be playing alongside Smooshie, Doobert and Puddles -- again, just to name a few.

All dogs will be competing for the title of MVP: Most Valuable Puppy.

Kitty Gaga and the Chicago Rock Cats are expected to perform the halftime show.

The "Puppy Bowl" will air on Animal Planet at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.

You can view the starting lineup for "Team Ruff" and "Team Fluff" here.

