Snoop Dogg gave Willie Nelson a 'dope' Christmas gift - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Snoop Dogg gave Willie Nelson a 'dope' Christmas gift

By Rob Williams, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
FOX19 -

Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg have more than music in common. Not only are they friends, but they both openly enjoy marijuana. 

That’s evident in a tweet that Nelson sent Tuesday night, “Thank you @SnoopDogg for the Christmas Sweater.” 


The picture posted along with the tweet showed Nelson sporting a red Christmas sweater. The sweater reads, “Smoke weed everyday.”

Instead of a green Christmas tree, there is a large marijuana leaf with a star on top. 

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly