Snoop Dogg gave Willie Nelson a 'dope' Christmas gift

Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg have more than music in common. Not only are they friends, but they both openly enjoy marijuana.

That’s evident in a tweet that Nelson sent Tuesday night, “Thank you @SnoopDogg for the Christmas Sweater.”

Thank you @SnoopDogg for the Christmas Sweater pic.twitter.com/jzaw7pkQEe — Willie Nelson (@willienelson) January 4, 2017



The picture posted along with the tweet showed Nelson sporting a red Christmas sweater. The sweater reads, “Smoke weed everyday.”

Instead of a green Christmas tree, there is a large marijuana leaf with a star on top.

