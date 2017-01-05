Country star Brett Eldredge finds snake in toilet

County singer Brett Eldredge leaned a valuable bathroom lesson: Always look down.

He learned that lesson the hard way when he found a large snake in the toilet of what appears to be a home in the tropics. Eldredge posted the incident on social media with the message, "Before ya go to the bathroom...DONT FORGET TO LOOK DOWN".

In an Instagram video you can hear Eldredge saying, "I was going to take a leak, start the day; that’s how you start the day. I walk in here and what do we have? A beautiful New Year’s snake. Holy shhhh …whoa. Oh, he’s got a big body. He’s got a real big body. Hey buddy, what are you doing? What are we gonna do?" Moments later you see a man removing the snake from the toilet.

