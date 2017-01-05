Police searching for 2 suspects accused of robbing Richwood motel

The Butler County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men who are accused of robbing a Motel 6 on Monday night in Richwood.

The motel, on Winning Colors Drive, was robbed around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, two African American men walked into the lobby of the motel. One of the suspects had a handgun and ordered the employee to, "just be cool and just do what I say." He then instructed the employee to put the money in a plastic bag that was held by the other suspect.

Both suspects then left the motel.

If you have any information, or can identify the men, call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 or the Boone County Sheriff's Office at 859-334-2175.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.