Polar bear mascot can't stop falling in hilarious car commercial outtakes

A Minnesota car commercial shows that polar bears may not be so good on ice.

White Bear Mitsubishi in Minnesota teamed up with the Minnesota Golden Gophers hockey team to film a commercial at the team's home ice arena. The result? Some really funny outtakes.

Both the dealership and the hockey team use their own mascot, but only one is semi-prepared for the slippery conditions.

The video shows the polar bear mascot constantly slipping and falling on the ice. The Gopher does slips up a few times, but not as bad as the polar bear.

"Do you have to go home for the rest of the day after this?" said Richard Herod III, the general manager of the dealership, to the polar bear mascot after one of his falls.

The best fall is saved for last. Right when the commercial looks perfect, Herod pats the back of the bear mascot and... it results in comedy gold.

The car dealership shared the hilarious bloopers on their Facebook page, which has over 4 million views.

