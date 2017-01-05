Florence man killed in ATV accident

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, a Florence man died as a result of an ATV accident.

Police said the accident happened on Thursday at a farm in the 11,000 block of US-42 in Union.

The 37-year-old man was riding the ATV on farm land when he lost control and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Florence.

He was not wearing a helmet.

His identity is not being released at this time.

