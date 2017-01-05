Green Twp. police searching for 2 suspects who robbed Boost Mobile store

The Green Township Police Department is searching for two men who robbed a Boost Mobile store on Thursday.

According to police, the suspects robbed the store located in the 6500 block of Glenway Ave.

One of the suspects showed a gun to the employee and demanded money. Both suspects left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and multiple phones, according to police. The suspects got into a silver full size Ford truck, and fled southbound on Glenway Ave.

The first suspect is described as a male black, late 20’s to 30’s, heavy set with a goatee, wearing a gray sweatshirt and black hat. The second suspect is a male black, mid 20’s, slender build, wearing a dark coat and light gray hoody.

If you have any information, contact CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

