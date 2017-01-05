Newport police make arrest in Subway robberies

Police have arrested a man who they said robbed the same Subway restaurant in Newport twice.

John Christopher Henry, 37, is now facing two charges of robbery.

After a neighboring department recovered a stolen vehicle, police said they found several of Henry’s personal items inside.

“Mr. Henry’s stuff and property were in there and some of the clothes he would have been wearing during the second robbery,” Detective Dennis McCarthy said.

The shoes, pants and face cover Henry used in the second robbery were all inside the vehicle, according to McCarthy.

“We also found khakis as well as a gray piece of large T-shirt that was cut off that covered Mr. Henry’s face during the second robbery, which we believe he used to cover the stitches injury that he had on his face that some of the victims were able to describe,” Detective McCarthy said.

Henry is also facing charges related to an outstanding warrant for receiving stolen property, according to the Campbell County Jail website.

Henry is scheduled to be in court on Jan. 12.

