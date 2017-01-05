One year later: Search for justice continues in local business owner's death

Thursday marks one year since someone walked into a North College Hill auto body shop, robbed the owner, and shot and killed him.



"For it to end like this with him is just unimaginable,” said the victim’s daughter Carla Broshear. "I feel like dad's still around us and pushing us to be the people he wanted us to be."



On Jan. 5, 2016, someone came into Joe Leach’s shop on W. Galbraith Road in North College Hill, pulled a gun and demanded money. The suspect shot Leach in the back as he ran and called for help.

Leach died a few days later.



“I know without a shadow of a doubt that if the person would have just asked him for money, he would have helped him,” Broshear told FOX19 NOW.



The hunt continues for that person.

Police said, at the time of the robbery, the suspect was a black man wearing a red sweatshirt with a covering over his face. He was seen on surveillance video going in and out of the business.



"Times get tough for people, but I don't have any good explanation to why anybody would want to take his life,” said Leach’s son Randy Leach, who now owns the auto shop.



In the year since the robbery, a lot has changed at the shop.



"We basically had to remodel. I had to repaint everything and hang all new pictures and just change the look because it was just very depressing in the very beginning to come in every day with everything the same,” Leach told FOX19 NOW.



But one year later, what hasn't changed is a hunger for answers, and a search for justice for the man known as “Papa” Joe Leach.



"Justice is going to be served one way or the other. Whether it happens now or when they meet their maker, there's going to be justice for what happened,” Leach said.



There is a $5,000 reward available for information in the case.



Leach’s family is holding a candlelight vigil at the shop on Sunday, January 8 at 5:00 PM at 1949 West Galbraith Road.



