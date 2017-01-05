Report: Reds' Brandon Phillips blocked trade to Atlanta

Reds all-star and gold glove second baseman Brandon Phillips blocked another offseason trade, according to Fox Sports.



The report states that the Reds attempted to trade Phillips to the Atlanta Braves in November, but Phillips, for a third time in the past two offseasons, rejected the trade.



Phillips is entering the final season of his contract in Cincinnati where he will make $14 million. He has recently rejected trades to Washington (where he could have joined his former manager Dusty Baker), Arizona and now Atlanta, his

hometown.



Phillips, because of his no-trade clause, has the right to reject any trade with any team in the MLB, and up to this point, he has chosen to do so.



