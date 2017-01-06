Bitter cold, slick streets prompts school delays. Click here for complete list

Several school districts are operating on delays Friday morning or canceled evening activities.

Complete List: School Closings & Delays

Slick spots on roads and subzero wind chills are expected through the morning commute until about 10 a.m. Friday.

Motorists are advised to use caution with re-freezing likely.

Temperatures will range 5 to 10 degrees with wind chills bottoming out at zero to 10 below.

Frostbite can occur in the matter of minutes, so exposed skin should be covered if you venture out..

Main roads across the Ti-State appear to be wet but fine.

Untreated rural and suburban roads likely will be slick.

Copyright 2017 XIX. All rights reserved.