Florence man dies in ATV crash

UNION, KY (FOX19) -

A Florence man died Thursday afternoon following an ATV crash, according to the Boone County Sheriff's office. 

Terry Lanigan, 37, was riding an ATV on farm land in the 11,000 block of State Route 42 in Union, Kentucky when he lost control and was thrown from the vehicle. 

He was pronounced dead at Saint Elizabeth Hospital. 

