Consider This: Southwest Airlines coming to Cincinnati

San Bernardino police have said nothing of what might have motivated Anderson to open fire in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School on Monday.Full Story >
A mother of four that was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents had her motion to stay in the US denied by federal appeals court.Full Story >
Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.Full Story >
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has made immigration enforcement a key Justice Department priority, saying he will speed up deportations of immigrants in the country illegally who were convicted of federal crimes.Full Story >
