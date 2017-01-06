Consider This: Southwest Airlines coming to Cincinnati

We received some big news this last week with Southwest Airlines announcing they are coming to Cincinnati.



The low-cost air carrier will start flying in and out of CVG on June 4th with 8 daily flights to Chicago and Baltimore. From there, passengers have access to more than 100 cities where Southwest operates.



So how big is this? Cincinnati gets a bad rap when it comes to our airport. It's known for high ticket prices. And, that reputation has forced many residents to turn their backs and just drive to nearby cities. Rightly so, improving air service has been a priority with the business community. The additions of Frontier and Allegiant have helped but Southwest Airlines could be a game changer.



As one local aviation expert told us Cincinnati could benefit from what's called the "Southwest Effect"...a term coined to describe what happens when Southwest enters the market--air travel goes up and fares go down - with ALL carriers.



Congratulations to the airport and the business community for getting this done. Consider this. It's now up to Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky passengers to support CVG, and make sure all this hard work pays off.



