2nd man arrested in connection to Hamilton firefighter’s death

William Tucker, 49, of Richmond, Kentucky. Charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated arson. (Hamilton Police Department)

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the arson fire that killed Hamilton Firefighter Patrick Wolterman.

William Tucker, 49, was arrested on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated arson on Friday in Richmond, KY, according to police. He is currently being held in Madison County on an out of state warrant.

"We would like to thank everyone who helped facilitate this arrest, as well as our detectives who worked tirelessly on this case. Mr. Tucker is awaiting an extradition hearing in Kentucky next week before being transferred to Butler County," the Hamilton Police Department said in a statement.

Lester Parker, 66, was indicted on aggravated arson and murder charges by a Butler County Grand Jury in December.

Parker owned the Pater Avenue home where Wolterman died battling a fire on Dec. 28, 2015.

"This was the most extensive investigation in my 32 years with the city of Hamilton Police Department," Hamilton Director of Public Safety J. Scott Scrimizz said.

[Homeowner charged with arson, murder in Hamilton firefighter’s death]

Originally, investigators believed the homeowners had left for Las Vegas one day before the fire.

Wolterman, 28, fell through the first floor into the basement of the Pater Avenue home.

A tripped burglar alarm first led police to the home. Fire crews were called shortly after for heavy smoke exiting three sides of the home.

"Patrick breached the front door and entered the burning structure, never questioning that he was serving the citizens, that he was making a difference," said Hamilton Fire Chief Steve Dawson, during his funeral service.

Several days after the fire, authorities ruled arson as the cause and announced a task force devoted to finding the suspected arsonist.

If convicted, Parker could face 15 years to life in jail for the murder charge and a maximum 11 years for the arson charge.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.