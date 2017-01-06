Brittany Stykes family hoping for closure in homicide investigation

We may soon have an update in the investigation into the death of Brittany Stykes. Stykes, 22, was shot and killed in the front seat of her jeep along U.S. 68 in Brown County back in August of 2013.

At the time Stykes was 17 weeks pregnant. Her daughter Aubree, who was in the backseat, survived after she was shot in the head.

For nearly three and a half years detectives have been working to find Brittany Stykes killer. The new Brown County Sheriff, Gordon Ellis, recently met with Stykes parents.

The parents told FOX19 NOW that Ellis promised he would do everything he could to solve this case.

David and Mary Dodson keep pictures of the daughter Brittany Stykes in every room so that they never forget her smile.

"She was just always happy," said Mary.

For the past three years they have been waiting to learn who killed their daughter and why but that day still hasn't come.

"When you lose a child you lose a part of yourself," Mary said.

Now they have to stay strong for their other children and grandchildren. Brittany's daughter Aubree was shot in the head the same night her mom was killed.

She's 4-years-old now and misses her mother.

"There's times it overwhelms you. She'll cry and want to talk about Brittany," said Mary.

"She said she never got to hear her mother's voice. She couldn't remember it her mommy's voice, so I went in and got the DVD out and let her sit and watch it and it just tickled her to death that she got to know what her mommy sounded like," said David

The family has hope now that there is a new set of eyes reviewing the murder case.

The Brown County Prosecutor, Zac Corbin tells us they will now be using more resources to bring justice.

"This case has never been closed and we've never stopped investigating. What we're hoping to do is re-energize the investigation. We're adding more man power."

He said, there are people out there in the community with information about who pulled the fatal shot killing Brittany. Corbin said keeping her story out in the public will encourage people and possible witnesses to come forward.

The Dodson's are putting their trust in the new Sheriff and his team hoping they will bring closure for the entire family.

"I want them to know that there is a family here relying on them to get this job done and the sooner the better because we need this. Our family needs to get out of this place that we're stuck in. We need some peace," said Mary.

The Sheriff's office, prosecuting attorney and other law enforcement agencies are planning to hold a press conference next Tuesday to announce the next steps they will take in hopes of finding Brittany Stykes killer.

