Police investigating shooting in Mt. Auburn

Posted by Kim Schupp, Digital Content Producer
MT. AUBURN, OH (FOX19) -

Police in Mt. Auburn are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Friday night.

The shooting happened near the White Castle at William Howard Taft and Reading Road, according to police.

Police said the victim was dropped off at UC Medical Center and was immediately taken into surgery.

His condition is not known at this time.

If you have any information, contact CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

