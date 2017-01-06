Police searching for Green Twp. bank robbery suspect

Investigators in Hamilton County are trying to track down the person who robbed a Huntington bank Friday morning.

The suspect entered the bank, indicated he had a weapon, and demanded money.

Police said he got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and believe he may have driven away in a red 2-door vehicle, possibly a Camaro.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s-30s, 6 feet tall, approximately 160 pounds, wearing jeans with rhinestones on the back, a light colored jacket over a dark hoody, and a beanie hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

