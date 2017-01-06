Mason teen featured on Forbes '30 Under 30 Energy' list

A local high school freshman is hoping to change the world, and with her ideas, the Mason teenager has made Forbes "30 under 30 Energy" list for 2017.

Maanasa Mendu has come up with a couple inventions she hopes will create more accessible energy for everyone in the world...

"I was inspired after visiting India with my family during the summer, and there I experienced persistent blackouts and for me and my family that meant no access to air conditioning or lighting," she said.

She developed an energy harvesting device that harvests both mechanical energy, through the Piezoelectric effect.

"The Piezoelectric effect is this amazing phenomenon in which certain materials produce an electrical charge when applied with some form of mechanical pressure, whether that is bending or touching. Then the material produces an electrical charge," Mendu explained.

She said providing access to electricity to everyone should be a top priority.

"Electricity has become a fundamental of modern society, you see it everywhere and it’s accessible to everyone and providing access to electricity should be a top priority for everyone in the world," Mendu said.

As the youngest member of the Energy 30 under 30, Mendu is working to obtain a patent for her project.

"I guess it feels pretty amazing that I actually can use some of my talents and passion and work to actually help people," Mendu said.

