Woman uses app to find thief

A Colerain Township woman fought back against a suspect who robbed her by using the 'Find My iPhone' app, but now she says she has bigger concerns.

Emily Rentschler showed FOX19 NOW a screen shot from the 15-year-old suspects Facebook page. The suspect was clearly boasting about stealing her van that had her cell phone inside.

Her van was stolen on Dec. 29, but even though the car was found, it's a total loss. She was able to get a new phone with the same Apple ID, and was also able to see photos the suspect took using her phone - one of them he was holding a gun.

Because the phones were linked, she was able to use the app to find the suspect and her old phone.

"I want my stuff back, but they know where I live and they have guns. I have four kids and I haven't been able to sleep...it's been over a week," Rentschler said.

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday, but she said there are other suspects still on the loose.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.