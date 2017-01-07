Students start petition to keep mascot of new KY high school

The mascot battle continues in central Kentucky.

Frederick Douglass High School is set to open in the fall.

Monday, Fayette County district officials announced the school's new mascot was to be the Stallions, with the colors to be green and orange.

But residents objected over what one person called an "inappropriate and sexist" choice for female sports teams. People began complaining to the district and on social media. An online petition was also set up, getting about 285 supporters.

The next day, district officials announced that the mascot would no longer be the Stallion.

Now, two future students have created a petition, calling for the superintendent to keep the name. As of Saturday morning, nearly 2,000 people had signed it.

"There are many schools in Lexington that have names and mascots that are or were male," the petition reads. "The point of the Stallions was not to denounce women, but to honor the rich history of the land the school is being built upon."

Officials have said they were asking future students for input on the new mascot.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.