Police: Parents overdosed at White Castle in front of children

A man and woman are now facing endangering children and drug charges after their arrests Friday.

Jessica Williams, 28, and Marc Williams, 37, remained in the Hamilton County Justice Center Saturday morning.

The pair overdosed on heroin while in the White Castle on Hauck Road with their children, according to a police affidavit. Officers arrived to find Jessica non-responsive on the floor, being helped by a customer who is also a nurse. Her husband was sitting partially in a chair with his face into the window, which was keeping him up.

Police said a manager had taken Jessica's 3-year-old and 9-month-old children into an office. The 3-year-old gave the manager a prescription bottle, saying it was her father's, according to investigators. The bottle reportedly contained a cut straw, residue and a blue pill.

The Williams both required medical assistance to be revived. They were later booked into jail.

