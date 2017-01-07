$1.5 million bond set for Blue Ash stabbing suspect

The man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in Blue Ash appeared before a judge Saturday morning.

Nicholas Roesler, 30, is charged with murder. Bond was set at $1.5 million.

He admitted to police that he stabbed Colleen Perry in the rear seat of a Ford Escape and then carried her body into their Fox Run Drive apartment through the back door on Sunday, according to court documents.

Documents state that Roesler stated that "he punched the victim multiple times after she was stabbed." He even told police that he cleaned up Perry's body and then "talked to her for several hours after she was deceased."

Perry's body was discovered Tuesday when police were called to the Fox Run Apartment complex to check the welfare of a tenant, after her employer became concerned when she didn't show up for work.

Officers found Perry dead in a bedroom.

Roesler's next court date has not yet been scheduled.

