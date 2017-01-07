Myles Davis reinstated by XU basketball team - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Myles Davis reinstated by XU basketball team

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Xavier's Myles Davis has been reinstated by head coach Chris Mack effective starting Sunday.

Davis, one of Xavier's top returning players, missed the first 15 games of the season under indefinite suspension for off the court incidents.

Davis can begin practicing with the team, but it's unclear if he'll play in Xavier's next game against Villanova.

"He's met the terms of his suspension, which were outlined to him at the beginning of the school year when he was suspended," said Mack. "I think he's learned some valuable lessons from his mistakes, his 15 game long suspension and his reinstatement. I think he needs to continue to make good choices to keep his standing within our program. He's obviously has had a long road to this point and his role on our basketball team will be no different than the other 14 guys in the locker room - he will earn everything he gets from this point forward. So, we now move forward with Myles as part of our team."

