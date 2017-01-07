Kentucky GOP set to pass bills targeting unions, abortion

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Declaring a mandate from the November elections, Republican lawmakers are using their new majority in the state legislature to pass a slew of bills targeting abortion, labor unions and legislator pensions.

Republican leaders in the House and Senate are convening for a rare Saturday session to give final passage to several bills, including ones that would outlaw mandatory labor union dues, ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy and open up lawmaker pension benefits to open records requests.

Democrats have warned the GOP is moving too fast by passing so many bills on just the fifth day of a scheduled 30 day session. But Republicans say these ideas have been vetted for years, only to be blocked by the former Democratic majority in the House. Republicans now have super majorities in both chambers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.