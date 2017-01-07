Video: Off-duty officer arrested in Milford movie theater

A sergeant for the Cincinnati Police Department is facing charges after police said she was intoxicated and brought a firearm into a Milford Movie Theater on Friday.

Shauna Lambert is facing charges for weapons while intoxicated and inducing panic.

[Police: Drunk off-duty Cincinnati Sgt. accused of dropping gun in theater]

Officers arrived around 9:30 p.m. When they got there, multiple witnesses said an intoxicated woman was acting erratic and dropped a handgun, causing panic and evacuation.

As the isles began to empty Robert Dunaway became sure something was wrong and that's when he and his father stopped watching the movie.

"One person that was next to him who actually saw her with the gun in her hand and he reached out and knocked it down or grabbed it or something. I don't know what he did, but he really jumped in there," he said.

Dunaway said a crowd of people held down the woman and kept the gun out of her hands.

"My father walked over to kind of calm her down a little bit and let her know it's going to be OK...just sit up and get her comfortable and wait for the police to do their job. They were there a few minutes later," he said.

Lambert was taken into custody by Milford police.

"She was not very coherent, she did not say very many words… I think she was just very very intoxicated," Dunaway said.

It's not Lambert's first time facing alcohol related charges. In April of last year the 50-year-old was facing an OVI charge that was later amended to reckless operation.

