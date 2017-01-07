Hundreds of calls pour into AAA to help drivers

Arctic temperatures are causing a lot of problems for drivers, and AAA has been busy answering hundreds of calls from people looking for help.

"Well by the end of the day, most likely to be over a thousand, typically on a day like this it'll be like 1,000 to 1,200. So right now, we're probably sitting at 500 or 600 and it's going to keep climbing from there," AAA Fleet Supervisor John Wettig said.

According to AAA, drivers need to make sure they have adequate levels of antifreeze. Not doing so can cause engine damage that will cost thousands of dollars to repair.

A common call crews see here in the Cincinnati are from drivers who have dead batteries.

"What it is the chemistry in the battery is just weakened by the temperature. So, it drives it down. A lot of times you just simple need a jump start, sometimes you do need to have it replaced. We do a lot of battery replacement these days," Wettig said.

AAA also said a strong battery is critical during single digit and sub-zero temperatures. At 0 degrees Fahrenheit, your battery loses about 35 percent of its power and your engine needs 2.5 times more power to start than on a warm summer day.

Keeping a decent amount of gas in your car is also important.

"Just for general common sense, preventative maintenance, always keep at least a half tank, and ideally three quarters to a full tank. You never know what's going to come up. You may get stuck out there, a flat tire. You may have to wait on somebody," Wettig said.

