Police: Pedestrian struck by car in Madeira suffered serious injuries

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a car Saturday night.

It happened near the 7400 block of Shawnee Run Rd. around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators said a Li Jing Ju, 39, was standing in the roadway when she was struck by a car driven by Jonas Gray, 24.

Ju was not trying to walk across the roadway at the time of the crash, according to police. She was not in a crosswalk.

Ju was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Traffic Safety Unit.

