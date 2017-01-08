Last day to check out the Cavalcade of Customs

The Cavalcade of Customs is finishing up its run at the Duke Energy Convention Center Sunday.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $17 for adults and $6 for children over the age of six. Kids 5 and younger are free.

Today includes an appearance by Kira Kosarin, who is best known for her role as Phoebe Thunderman on the Nickelodeon series "The Thundermans." She'll be there from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

